Calloway County rape, burglary suspect captured

A Graves County man wanted on rape and burglary charges in Calloway County has been captured and is being held in the Ballard County Jail.

Officers from the Carlisle, Graves, and Hickman County Sheriff’s Offices arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley late Tuesday night near the Hickman-Graves County line.

Riley is charged with Rape and Burglary from a January incident in Calloway County.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says Riley was staying at a two-story residence in rural eastern Hickman County, and when officers found him, he jumped from an upstairs window onto the roof and then jumped to the ground where he tried to steal a Carlisle County Sheriff’s vehicle and a Graves County Sheriff’s vehicle before officers subdued him and took him into custody.

Sheriff Hayden says Riley caused several thousand dollars in damage to the Graves County Sheriff’s vehicle during the arrest.

He’s facing additional charges stemming from the incident in Hickman County by the sheriff’s office including Assault, Attempted Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Fleeing or Evading.