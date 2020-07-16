Calloway County officials have decided to keep a century-old Confederate statue at the community’s courthouse in Murray.

The Paducah Sun reports the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Wednesday to leave the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee where it stands.

The decision came despite calls over the last six weeks for the statue’s removal, including a resolution from the Murray City Council asking county officials to “expeditiously remove and relocate” the monument.

The county’s resolution says the monument was erected simply to honor residents who fought for the Confederacy and not “as several have argued, for the purpose of promoting continued oppression.”