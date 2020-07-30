A Calloway County woman was arrested on multiple charges following her interference with a traffic stop.

Kentucky State Police reports said a Trooper at Post 1 conducted a traffic stop outside of Murray on U.S. Highway 641 and KY-80.

During the traffic stop, a vehicle operated by 31 year old Brittany Williams, of Almo, stopped at the scene.

Post 1 reports said Ms. Williams exited her vehicle and approached the Trooper, stating concerns about the occupants.

Although Ms. Williams did not know the occupants of the stopped vehicle, she refused the Troopers advice to leave the scene.

After acting in an aggressive manner, and filming with her phone in close proximity to the officer, Ms. Williams became combative when taken into custody.

Two juvenile children in Ms. Williams car were released to a family member, with a jar of marijuana also found in her vehicle.

Charges filed included third degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.