Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1, are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred Thursday evening near the Lynn Grove community in Calloway County.

Preliminary investigations show a 2004 Honda CRV, operated by 83 year old Phillip Berkley, of Springville, Tennessee, became stuck in a roadside ditch just after 6:00 in the evening.

Two nearby residents, 51 year old Julie McCann and 66 year old Fred Thomas came to Berkley’s aid.

While assisting Berkley, reports said a 2020 Ford Escape, operated by 76 year old Ruth Leatherwood, of Murray, was traveling east on KY-94 when she struck Ms. McCann.

After being struck by the vehicle, Ms. McCann collided with Thomas, who was standing near her.

Post 1 reports said Ms. McCann suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Thomas was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Reports said the roadway at the accident site was shut down for approximately 6 hours.