A Benton County man is charged with soliciting a minor in Weakley County.

Martin Police Department Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says 47-year-old Norman L. Lockhart, of Camden, was arrested Thursday after an undercover operation.

Fuqua says Lockhart is charged with Sexual Solicitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License.

Lockhart will be formally arraigned Monday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

