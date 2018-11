A Benton County woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Carroll County.

WBBJ reports 24-year-old Megan Cox of Camden was killed in the crash on Highway 70 near Bruceton.

The THP report states Cox’s car started slipping on the roadway, causing the rear of the car to turn into oncoming traffic.

The report says the second vehicle hit the passenger side of Cox’s car.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured in the crash.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...