Paducah Police are seeking the public’s help in locating three camper trailers, which were stolen from Youngblood’s RV in Paducah.

Police reports said officers spoke with Chase Youngblood, of Youngblood’s RV, who said he arrived at work Wednesday to discover three camper trailers missing from the business.

The total value of the trailers was listed at more than $112,000.

Security video shows the campers were stolen by individuals in three different pickup trucks.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Paducah Police Department, or your nearest law enforcement agency.