December 30, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Candace Parker voted…

Candace Parker voted AP Female Athlete of Year for 2nd time

Candace Parker voted AP Female Athlete of Year for 2nd time

FILE – Chicago Sky center Candace Parker (3) moves the ball during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Candace Parker was honored as The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Candace Parker staved off Father Time to help the Chicago Sky win the franchise’s first WNBA championship and capped off 2021 by being named The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year for a second time.

Parker also won the AP award her rookie year with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008, when she was honored as the WNBA’s MVP and top rookie. She helped the Tennessee Lady Vols win the national championship that year.

The 35-year-old Parker is now a working mom in the twilight of her playing career who also is a basketball analyst for TNT.

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology