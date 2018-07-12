The WestStar Leadership Program’s Weakley County alumni group is sponsoring a Weakley County Candidate Forum tonight at UT Martin.

The forum will be moderated by the university’s Dr. Richard Robinson.

A community reception will begins tonight at 5:30 in the Boling University Welcome Center with candidate introductions at 6:30.

During tonight’s forum, countywide office candidates will introduce themselves, tell why they’re seeking office, and offer additional information for up to three minutes each.

Afterward, candidates for Weakley County Mayor will be introduced and asked a series of questions, followed by the candidates’ closing remarks.

Questions were developed by a committee that included a Republican, a Democrat and an independent.

Early voting for the August 2 election begins Friday.

Election days are August 2 for the federal and state primary election and general county election, and November 6 for the federal and state general election.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...