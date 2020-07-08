Candidates are picking up petitions for the city elections in Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Martin on November 3rd.

Picking up petitions thus far include: Joyce Hurt and Kenneth Moore for Dresden Alderman At-Large, Charles Anderson and Diane Poole for Gleason Mayor, and James Mayor Hines, Teresa Johnson, and Keith Radford for Gleason Alderman At-Large, Cindy McAdams for Greenfield Mayor, Randy Edwards for Martin Ward 3 Alderman, and Austin Bond and Wanda Hamlin for Sharon Alderman At-Large.

The deadline to return candidate petitions is August 20th.