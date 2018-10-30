Ten area schools are participating in the CanStruction Competition at Discovery Park this week.

On Friday morning at 9:00, the competition of building with cans will begin in the Reelfoot Room by the participating students.

Work on each project will conclude at noon, with an award ceremony to take place at 1:30.

The CanStruction Exhibit will then be open to the public throughout the month of November.

Following the closing date of November 31st, all of the canned goods used in the projects will be donated to three local charities.

