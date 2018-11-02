Students from around the area used their skills and imagination to create structures with canned goods, during a competition at Discovery Park of America.

CanStruction was held Friday at the Union City facility, with 10 school’s taking part in the building process.

Following the completion of the project, and awards ceremony, Discovery Park’s assistant Director of Education, Andrew Gibson, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the event.

Gibson said CanStruction was an event that showcased student skills, while also providing help for the needy during the holiday season.

Following the building and judging, Project Homeschool of Gibson County was awarded the honors of “Best Overall” and “Most Creative”.

The “Structural Ingenuity” award was given to Hillcrest Elementary.

The “Best Use of Labels” award was presented to Obion County Central High School.

The “Best Meal” award was given to Black Oak Elementary, and the “Juror’s Favorite” award was presented to Union City High School Art, Key and STEM Clubs.

