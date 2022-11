Funeral services for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty James Plunk, age 52, of Sharon, will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 at Dresden First Baptist Church.

Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden with Police Honors.

Visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 and Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 11:00 until service time at the church.