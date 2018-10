Murder suspect Kirby Wallace was captured Friday morning in Stewart County after a weeklong manhunt.

Wallace was apprehended by Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and Corporal Stacey Bostwick.

Wallace was wanted for a home invasion last week when Wallace fatally stabbed a woman and seriously injured her husband.

Monday, Wallace carjacked a pickup truck and fatally shot the driver.

More than 30 agencies and over 100 deputies and troopers took part in the search.

