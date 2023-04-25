Car pulled from Kentucky Lake at Springville

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and TWRA pulled a submerged car from Kentucky Lake at the Springville pumphouse Tuesday with no victims found inside.

Sheriff Josh Frey says following up on a report that a fisherman’s live scope image on his boat could be that of a vehicle, TWRA officers on Monday used underwater sonar and determined that the image appeared to be a submerged vehicle.

Tuesday, a Braden Fire Department dive team were able to locate the vehicle and with the help of a towing company, an early-90s red Chevy Camaro was removed from the water.

Sheriff Frey says no victims were found in the vehicle and that it has been towed to the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.