A Union City woman suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car on East Nailing Drive.

Police reports said 20 year old Diamond Reid was crossing the roadway, when she was struck by the mirror of a vehicle operated by 48 year old Ralph Molands, also of Union City.

Reports said Molands told officers he was headed home from work, and said he did not see her until it was to late.

Ms. Reid was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital by her mother.

Molands was issued a citation for expired registration.