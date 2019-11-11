Union City police were called to a two vehicle accident Friday night at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street.

Police reports said 58 year old Belinda Yoesel, of Sharon, was driving a 2010 Lincoln car, when she ran a red light and struck a semi-tractor trailer truck.

The 1996 Kenwood trailer truck was operated by 58 year old Thomas Anthony Bleasby, of Union City.

Police reports said Ms. Yoesel was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

She was also cited with driving on a suspended license and failure to obey traffic controls.

Bleasby was not injured in the accident.

Buddy’s Wrecker Service was called to remove both vehicles, which received disabling damage.