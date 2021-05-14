Cardboard Boat Regatta at Discovery Park of America on Saturday

Discovery Park of America will bring back the Cardboard Boat Regatta this weekend.

Katie Jarvis, with Discovery Park, said the 8th annual event on Saturday will be a fun time for participants and those who line the lake to watch.(AUDIO)

Ms. Jarvis said teams and boats, who are able to stay afloat, will be presented unique awards.(AUDIO)

The race will begin at 11:00 and is free to watch with a paid admission.

Saturday is also “Scouts Weekend” at Discovery Park, with all Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in uniform, receiving free admission.