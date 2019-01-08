The St. Louis Cardinals have released the attendees to their six “Cardinal Caravans” in advance of Spring Training.

Making the stop this year at Dyer County High School, on January 19th, will be Jordan Hicks, Tyler O’Neil, Austin Gomber and Adolis Garcia, along with coach Stubby Clapp and former closer Jason Motte.

The emcee for the Dyer County event will be former Cardinals World Series pitcher, and current broadcaster Ricky Horton.

On Monday, January 21st, “Cardinals Caravan” number six will stop at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center, with Alex Reyes and Daniel Ponce De Leon, and former Cardinals Brad Thompson and Bernard Gilkey.