Cardinals Acquire Highly Touted Minor League Infielder

The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermín from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations and selected his contract to the 40-player roster.

The 23 year old Fermín had six home runs, 11 doubles, and 31 RBI’s in 90 games for Columbus (AAA) last season.

He additionally worked 42 walks against only 46 strikeouts in 330 plate appearances.

The Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic native was voted Best Defensive Infielder in the Cleveland organization by Baseball America in 2019, and named an organizational All-Star by MiLB.com.

The right-handed batter has appeared defensively in 177 career games at second base, 117 games at shortstop, and 104 games at third base.