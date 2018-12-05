The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that they have completed a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, acquiring six-time National League All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in exchange for catcher Carson Kelly, right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver, minor league infielder Andy Young and the Cardinals Compensation Round B selection in the 2019 Major League Baseball amateur draft.

The 31 year old Goldschmidt has been a National League All-Star each of the past six seasons, and he is a four-time N.L. Silver Slugger award winner and three-time Rawlings Gold Glove award recipient.

Goldschmidt is the lone N.L. player to be named an All-Star each of the past six seasons.

The right-handed hitting Goldschmidt batted .290 in 2018 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI, finishing 6th in National League MVP voting.

The Cardinals are planning to hold a press conference to introduce Goldschmidt on Friday in St. Louis.

