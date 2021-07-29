Cardinals Announce Mask Mandate for Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village have returned to mask mandates.

In accordance with the City of St. Louis mask mandate, which went into effect on Monday, the Cardinals have updated their existing safety protocols.

All fans will now be asked to wear a mask when entering, or circulating the five indoor ticketed club areas, plus the Team Store and the Cardinals Authentic’s Shop at Busch Stadium.

Fans do not have to wear masks when eating or drinking inside the clubs, or in the outdoor seating portions of those clubs.

Reports said fans will also be asked to wear masks in all indoor public spaces at Ballpark Village.