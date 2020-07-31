Today’s St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers baseball game was canceled, after positive coronavirus tests were revealed.

MLB Newtwork first reported this morning that members of the Cardinals had tested positive for the virus.

The Cardinals later released a statement saying two positive tests had been received, and additional testing and contact tracing will be conducted.

Reports said the team was in quarantine in their hotel.

The Cardinals announced that today’s canceled game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Sunday at 1:10, with Saturday’s 6:10 game still on the schedule.

The Cardinals now join the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, as the teams who have recorded positive player tests and have been forced to cancel games.