The St. Louis Cardinals will begin their Wild Card playoff series on Wednesday, when they travel to play the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis managed to play 58 of the scheduled 60 games during the season, following a 17-day layoff due to 10 players and eight staff members testing positive for coronavirus.

The Cardinals come into the playoffs with a record of (30-28), while the Padres ended at (37-23).

The best-of-three series can be heard on 104.9 KYTN with broadcast on Wednesday starting at 3:12.