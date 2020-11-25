The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their annual “Cardinals Caravan”, which made stops to cities in five states, has been canceled for 2021.

The caravan of current and former players, along with Cardinal broadcasters, made local stops each year at Dyer County High School in Newbern, and McCracken County High School in Paducah.

The Cardinals have also announced their annual fanfest in St. Louis called “Winter Warm-Up”, will now be held in a virtual format.

While fans will not be able to gather in downtown St. Louis from January 16th thru the 18th, the organization is still providing opportunities for autographed baseballs, 8×10 photos and silent auctions through their website starting December 4th.

The Cardinals will also still hold their annual 50/50 fundraising raffle, with a jackpot to start at $10,000.

All proceeds from the Winter Warm-Up go to help Cardinals Care.