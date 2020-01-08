The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will make their annual stop at Dyer County High School on Saturday, January 18th.

The caravan is one of six that will tour 20 cities in six states, all in advance of Spring Training baseball camp in Jupiter, Florida.

At Dyer County this year, the Cardinals will have pitchers Jack Flaherty and Tyler Webb, along with outfielders Randy Arozarena and Justin Williams.

Joining the Cardinals will be alumni players Bo Hart and Scott Terry, with emcee Tom Ackerman.

At the 5:00 caravan stop, the first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player.