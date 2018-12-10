The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their schedule of locations for this years “Cardinal Caravans”.

Current and former players, along with a guest emcee, will again be part of this year’s caravans, which are planned for 21 stops in six states.

The caravan itinerary does include a stop at Dyer County High School, in Newbern, on Saturday, January 19th, and a stop the Paducah-McCracken County Expo Center on Monday, January 21st.

The Dyer County caravan has been canceled the past two years because of winter weather conditions.

Players and emcee’s for each of the six caravans will be announced in January.

