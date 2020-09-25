St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glove, All-Star catcher Yadier Molina reached a milestone Thursday night, as the Redbirds improved their playoff position.

The Cardinals 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers included hit number 2,000 for Molina.

In the seventh inning, Molina became the 12th catcher in Major League Baseball to eclipse the 2,000 hit mark, while becoming the sixth all-time leading hitter for the Cardinals. (AUDIO)

Many believe Molina’s 2,000 hit plateau will help vault him into the National Baseball Hall of Fame following his playing days.