The St. Louis Cardinals have been cleared to play baseball on Friday.

President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak, said the team had a workout Wednesday afternoon, and will have another today, before resuming play Friday night against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

Mozeliak talked about the past week, which resulted in seven canceled games.

Pitcher Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera, along with Max Schrock and Roel Ramirez have been called up from Springfield to take spots of those who tested positive for the virus.

The negative tests that allowed the team back onto the field were good news, with the organization now having to rework the regular-season schedule to play 55 games in 52 days.

Thirteen players and members of the traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, forcing the cancellation of seven games.

Mozeliak said the players realize the importance of what they just experienced, and don’t want to go through it again.