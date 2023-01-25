Cardinals Congratulate Scott Rolen on Hall of Fame Selection

The St. Louis Cardinals issued congratulations to former third baseman Scott Rolen, who was the lone player selected for the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Rolen began his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he was the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year, after batting .283 with 21 home runs and 92 RBI’s.

Rolen was traded to the Cardinals in 2002, and played parts of six seasons.

During his time in St. Louis, the third baseman helped the Cardinals to four post season appearances, which also included a World Series Championship in 2006.

In 2004, Rolen hit 34 home runs and collected 124 RBI’s as a Cardinal player.

He finished his 17 year Major League career batting .281, with 316 home runs, 1,287 RBI’s and 2,077 total hits.