The St. Louis Cardinals are helping their employees, who will now miss work because of COVID-19.

The Cardinals have joined the other 29 Major League teams, in pledging $1 million dollars each, because of the suspended season.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the $1 million dollar fund for game day employees would also cover payments to game day staff, such as food vendors who aren’t directly employed by the organization.

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the organization was working to address minor league player compensation, after they were sent home from Spring Training last week.

The daily per diem payments of about $25 per day for 200 minor league players would continue, while the team works out a solution with their salaries.