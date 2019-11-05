The St. Louis Cardinals have announced contract extensions for members of the staff.

During a press conference at Busch Stadium, Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. announced extension agreements with manager Mike Shildt, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, and Vice President and General Manager Micheal Girsch.

Shildt led the Cardinals to their 12th National League title this past season, and has been named as a finalist for National League “Manager of the Year”.

Mozeliak has been with the organization since 1995, with Girsch a member of the team since 2006.

During the press conference, the Cardinals also announced their entire coaching staff of Mike Maddux, Stubby Clapp, Willie McGee, Ron “Pop” Warner, Jeff Albert, Oliver Marmol, Jobel Jimenez and Bryan Eversgerd will return.