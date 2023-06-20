Cardinals Freese Declines Hall of Fame Induction

Despite being the top vote receiver for induction into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, former third baseman David Freese has declined the induction.

The Cardinals announced that Freese has chosen to withdraw his candidacy into the Hall of Fame on August 20th.

The World Series hero for the Cardinals did say he plans to remain an active member of the teams alumni activities and fan related events.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said the organization was disappointed, but respectful of the decision by Freese, and looked forward to celebrating his career in other ways.