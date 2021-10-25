Cardinals Hire Oliver Marmol as New Team Manager

The St. Louis Cardinals have hire former bench coach Oliver Marmol to be the teams new manager.

The 35 year old Marmol was named to succeed Mike Shildt, who was fired following the end of the season, despite the Cardinals winning 90 games and earning a Wild Card playoff berth.

With his hiring, Marmol becomes the 51st manager in the Cardinals history, and the youngest manager in Major League Baseball today.

During the announcement, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, said Marmol was being groomed as a team manager.(AUDIO)

In taking over the team, Marmol said winning the World Series was the ultimate goal for the club each year.(AUDIO)

Marmol was drafted in the sixth round by St. Louis in 2007, but quickly moved into a coaching role under former manager Tony LaRussa.