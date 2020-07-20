St. Louis Cardinals live baseball will return to 104.9 KYTN this week.

After the long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Redbirds will begin Wednesday with an exhibition at Busch Stadium against the Kansas City Royals.

Broadcast time will begin at 2:55.

The first game of the reduced 60 game season will be played Friday at Busch Stadium, when the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The “Voice of the St. Louis Cardinals”, Mike Shannon, will return to the radio broadcast booth for his 49th season, with John Rooney joining alongside in his 15th year at St. Louis.

On Cardinals road games, Rooney will be joined by Rick Horton for the play-by-play calls, which will take place in the St. Louis broadcast booth.

104.9 KYTN is one of 145 Cardinals Radio Network stations in eight states, representing the largest radio network in Major League Baseball.