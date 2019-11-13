St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt was named Tuesday night as the recipient of the 2019 National League Manager of the Year Award, as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Shildt guided the Cardinals to a share of their 12th N.L. Central title in his first full season at the helm.

The Cardinals went (91-71) in 2019, and are (132-99) under Shildt since he was named interim manager on July 15 of 2018.

The 51 year old Shildt was signed last week to a new three-year contract that extends thru the 2022 season.