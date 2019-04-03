Opening Day for the St. Louis Cardinals will now have to wait an extra day due to weather conditions.

Team officials have canceled Thursday’s game at Busch Stadium, with the official opening game now scheduled for Friday afternoon at 3:15.

Cardinals officials say all of the Opening Day festivities will still be held on Friday, including the introduction of 14 Hall of Fame players, the introduction of the newest Cardinals Hall of Fame class of Ray Langford and Vince Coleman, the Budweiser Clydesdale’s and a special military fly over.

You can hear the entire Cardinals pre-game festivities, and their game against the San Diego Padres, starting at 1:40 on 104.9 KYTN.