The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that pitcher Jordan Hicks has opted out of the 2020 season, citing pre-existing health concerns.

“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”

The 23 year old Hicks is currently recovering from “Tommy John” elbow surgery performed last June.

The hard-throwing Hicks appeared in 29 games last season before his injury.

He was (2-2) with a 3.14 ERA and 14 saves.