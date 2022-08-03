Cardinals Send Bader to Yankees; Add Four Pitchers During Trade Period

The St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up the trade deadline by sending centerfielder Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for left handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

The 29 year old Montgomery is (3-3) this season in 21 starts, with 97 strikeouts.

Bader was a Gold Glove center fielder in 2021, but has been sidelined since June 27th with a case of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

He tried to make a rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on July 22, but the pain returned in his foot, and he was put back in a protective walking cast.

Before the foot issue, Bader hit .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs. He also stole 15 bases.

This week, the Cardinals revamped their pitching staff by adding Montgomery, along with Jose Quintana, Chris Stratton and JoJo Romero.