Cardinals Send Shortstop Paul DeJong to Toronto Blue Jays

The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for shortstop Paul DeJong and cash considerations.

The 24 year old Svanson was the Blue Jays 13th round draft selection in 2021 out of Lehigh University.

The 6-5, 235-pound Svanson has combined to go 4-1 with a 1.11 ERA in 26 games (all in relief) this season between Dunedin (Low-A) and Vancouver (High-A).

Svanson was part of combined no-hitter earlier this season for Vancouver, and also in 2018 as a freshman at Lehigh.

He threw two perfect games, in addition to two no-hitters, for Lake Zurich, Illinois high school.

Svanson will be assigned to the double-A Springfield Cardinals.

The 29 year old DeJong has batted .233 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI’s in 81 games this season.

He was the Cardinals 4th-round draft selection in 2015 and played seven seasons with St. Louis.