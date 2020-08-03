The St. Louis Cardinals have now postponed their second consecutive series.

After COVID-19 positive tests in both players and traveling staff, the Cardinals were forced to cancel all games this past weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now, the Cardinals will not play any of the four games scheduled in Detroit against the Tigers Tuesday thru Thursday.

In a statement released by the organization, the Cardinals have had 13 members test positive in the last week, including seven players and six staff members.

The team has been in quarantine since last Thursday, and will stay in Milwaukee for continued daily testing.

The tentative plan is for the team to resume its regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.