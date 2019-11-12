The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that pitcher Adam Wainwright will be back with the team next season.

Wainwright signed a one year free agent contract for the 2020 season, following last years (14-10) record.

The 38 year old right-hander will play his 16th season with the Cardinals, the third longest stretch in St. Louis history.

Wainwright now ranks fourth in Cardinals all-time wins with 162, second in strikeouts with 1,776, and sixth in innings pitched at 2,103.

He is a two-time World Series Champion, three time National League All-Star and two time Gold Glove winner.

Wainwright will enter next season with a career record of (162-95) in 316 starts.