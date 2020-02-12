The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Brad Miller on a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

The team also announced that right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks has been placed on the 60-day Injured List (right elbow) to make room for Miller’s addition to the Cardinals’ 40-man Major League roster.

The 30 year old Miller has played six-plus seasons in the majors with Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18), Milwaukee (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Philadelphia (2019), batting .241 with 88 HR’s & 293 RBI in 759 career games.

The 6-2, 215-pound Miller has logged 376 career games at shortstop, 169 at second base, 75 at first base, 26 at third base and 53 in the outfield.

The Clemson University product was a 2nd round draft selection by Seattle in 2011, and he made his Major League debut with the Mariners in June of 2013.

He hit a career single-season high 30 homers with 81 RBI in 2016 for Tampa Bay.