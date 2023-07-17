Cardinals Sign Pitcher Ryan Tepera and Designate Genesis Cabrera

The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have signed free-agent right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera, and designated left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera for assignment.

Tepera will be active for Monday night’s series opener with Miami and will wear uniform No. 38.

The 35 year old Tepera is a veteran of 11 seasons in the majors since debuting in 2015 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He’s compiled a career mark of (19-20) with a 3.59 ERA in 371 games.

Tepera has played with Toronto (2015-19), Chicago Cubs (2020-21), Chicago White Sox (2021) and most recently with the Los Angeles Angels (2022-23).

The 26 year old Cabrera spent five seasons (2019-23) with the Cardinals and was leading the team’s lefties with his 32 appearances this season.

He became the 2,000th player in franchise history to appear in a game for the Cardinals when he debuted on May 29th of 2019.