The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the signing of pitcher Adam Wainwright to a one year deal for 2019.

The 37 year old Wainwright will enter his 15th season with St. Louis, following an injury riddled year in 2018 that resulted in 149 days on the sidelines.

Wainwright finished the past season with a (2-4) record, after dealing with hamstring and elbow issues.

He is a two-time World Series champion and three time National League All-Star.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...