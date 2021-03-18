Cardinals to Celebrate Mike Shannon’s Last Season in the Booth

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their plans to celebrate Mike Shannon’s final year in the broadcast booth.

The 50th anniversary celebration will honor the “Voice of the Cardinals”, who began broadcasting in 1972 after playing with the Cardinals for nine seasons.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said few broadcasters in baseball history have equaled the longevity of Shannon in the radio booth.

During the season, plans call for former and past players to have recorded tribute to Shannon, which will play at Busch Stadium.

During his career, Shannon played on two World Series Championship teams, and has been in the booth for three Cardinals World Series titles.

Plans call for him to broadcast 50 games this season.