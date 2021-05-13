Cardinals to Double Fan Attendance at Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals will add additional fans to Busch Stadium starting with the Chicago Cubs series on May 21st.

Following the approval from the City of St. Louis and the Health Department, the Cardinals announced fan seating to almost double their original capacity of 32-percent.

Fans at the games will now set a minimum of three-feet apart in all directions, with guidelines still in place for masks, mobile tickets and cashless transactions for concessions and souvenirs.

Health officials in St. Louis said the large number of vaccinated individuals, and safety protocols, allowed for the increase in attendance.

The Cardinals also announced that new jobs will become available with the larger crowds, as the organization is now seeking ushers and event staff at the ballpark.