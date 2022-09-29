Cardinals to Hold Ceremony for Pujols, Molina on Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced they will hold a special on-field pregame ceremony, honoring the careers of future Hall of Fame players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

The ceremony will take place before the team’s final regular season home game at Busch Stadium this Sunday.

The pregame ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:30, with Busch Stadium gates opening to ticketed fans at 10:45.

Local Cardinals fans will be able to hear the entire Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ceremony on 104.9 KYTN, followed with the scheduled 1:25 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.