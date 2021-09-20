Cardinals to Honor Mike Shannon on Final Game

The St. Louis Cardinals will culminate their season-long campaign honoring Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Mike Shannon on Sunday, October 3rd.

In honor of Shannon’s 50 years behind the microphone, a special pregame ceremony will take place with his family and friends before the final game with the Chicago Cubs.

The 82 year old Shannon is scheduled to call the final four games of the regular season with broadcast partner John Rooney at Busch Stadium.

He is the 14th announcer in baseball history to serve as long as 50 years in the booth, and only the sixth announcer to log at least 50 years with one team.

Shannon also had 68 home runs and 367 RBI’s during his playing days with the Cardinals from 1962 thru 1970.

As a Cardinal, Shannon hit home runs for St. Louis in the World Series of 1964, 1967 and 1968.