The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a multi-million dollar project to renovate existing Party Suites along the right field line inside Busch Stadium.

The project will transform the twenty-one private, climate-controlled areas, with a more modern look and updated sports decor.

When the renovations are completed, Cardinals officials say each will include a full-service bar with a personal bartender, and will include a buffet featuring ballpark favorite foods.

The renovation is for Party Suites which can accommodate groups of 32 or more.